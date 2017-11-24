RJAH teams celebrate at annual Achievement Awards

All the hard work from staff at The Orthopaedic Hospital has been applauded.

A total of 17 awards were presented at its annual Achievement Awards to individuals and teams during the ceremony at the Lion Quays Hotel.

Mark Brandreth, chief executive of RJAH, said: “It was a brilliant evening and fantastic to have so many of our great members of staff come together to celebrate some of our achievements from the past year.

“Last night’s ceremony rounded up a brilliant year for the hospital, as the night before a team of 10 of us attended the Health Service Journal (HSJ) Awards, where we were shortlisted in two categories, as well as being ranked number one in the country for overall patient experience in an inpatient survey carried out by the Care Quality Commission.

“We have an incredible team at the RJAH working in clinical and non-clinical roles who are making a massive difference to the lives of their patients and colleagues on a daily basis, so really last night was our chance to say thank you for everyone’s efforts.”

Other award recipients included consultant anaesthetist, Dr Rob Alcock, who was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Frank Collins, trust chairman, said: “It was a pleasure and a privilege to spend the evening celebrating the achievements of the hard-working teams and individuals who work at RJAH.

“Congratulations to all the winners, finalists and those who were nominated for awards, and I would also like to put on the record my appreciation for staff members who were unable to attend the event because they were on shift caring for our patients. That can’t go without mention.

“I am immensely proud to be chairman of this inspiring organisation and last night was no exception to that.”