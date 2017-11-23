North Shropshire College students take a trip back in time

North Shropshire College (NSC) students recently experienced life as a Victorian.

The GCSE English group visited Blists Hill Victorian Village in Ironbridge as part of their study programme where they had a chance to experience what life would have been like in the 19th century.

The main aim of the trip was for the students to gain a better understanding of living and social conditions, industrialisation and the large gap between the rich and poor during this period.

Kim Dobson, English tutor at NSC commented: “It was great for the English Students to be able to gain a better understanding of the Victorian period, especially in regards to studying 19th century texts throughout their course.

“They were also required to gather photographs to reflect the contrast in Victorian and modern day society and the most impressive photo will receive a prize.

“We would like to thank the students for their impeccable behaviour and conduct on the day it was enjoyable for all involved.”