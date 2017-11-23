Latest consultation on £18 million north Shropshire powerline begins

The next stage of a power line consultation to increase electricity capacity across north Shropshire has begun.

The 132,000-volt power line will be erected between the Oswestry substation, located at the A5/A495 roundabout, and the Wem substation, in Ellesmere Road.

It will support business growth and development in the region.

A meeting was held yesterday to present the formal consultation to representatives from surrounding areas.

Mark Sobczak, 132kV General Manager at SP Energy Networks, said: “We look forward to this consultation period opening and meeting with people across North Shropshire to talk about our plans.

“The proposed pole locations have been designed to reduce the effects on important sites, communities and properties, based on the information local people have given us and our technical surveys.

“Our proposals are based on conversations with landowners and residents, which have helped refine our design. Since 2016, we have received hundreds of comments on the proposals and we have undertaken a wide variety of studies, all of which have helped to shape our plans.

“We want to encourage as many people as possible to come and view our plans and talk to the project team.”

As part of the consultation five public information days have been planned taking place at Wem Town Hall on Saturday, December 2 from 11am to 4pm; Whittington Community Centre on Tuesday, December 5 from 4.30pm to 8pm; Hordley and Bagley Village Hall on Wednesday, December 6 between 2.30pm and 6.30pm; Cockshutt Memorial Hall on Tuesday, December 12 between 2.30pm and 6.30pm; and Eastern Oswestry Community Centre on Wednesday, December 13 between 4pm and 8pm.

In May, SP Energy Networks confirmed its preferred line which includes underground cables for 1.2km between Oswestry and Round Wood.

From there to Wem there will be 21km of powerline on wooden poles.

The feedback received in the consultation will help SP Energy Networks to finalise their plans, ahead of submitting a formal planning application in 2018.

Work is hoped to begin by 2020 and it will take a year to complete.