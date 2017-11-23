Chirk Christmas Lights Switch On

Chirk Celebrations and Lights Committee are eagerly looking forward to the culmination of all their hard work of fundraising throughout the year when the Chirk Christmas Lights are switched on by an important guest on Saturday, December 2, at 6pm at the Coronation Oak.

This year the honour of doing so has been given to a VIB - Very Important Bear! Russ the Bear - who is Chirk Library’s mascot will be making a special appearance to come and light up the town. His wonderful death-defying act of performing a zip wire challenge from the top of the church tower in the summer has earned the respect of the whole community who will no doubt all come to cheer him on again for his guest appearance.

Prior to the switch on there is to be a special Christmas Messy Church Session at St Mary’s Church starting at 4.30pm. This has been arranged by Chirk Churches Together and promises to be lots of fun for the children and adults alike with festive activities and carols being sung.

There will also be carols by Ysgol Y Waun, at 5.30pm, processing from the church to join in with the switch on. The procession will be accompanied with a peel of the church bells.

There will also be a Christmas Craft and Food Fair at the Hand Hotel.

So come and start your Christmas festivities in Chirk on Saturday, December 2.