Fire stations fight back after spate of thefts

Firefighters are turning to crime deterrent – SmartWater – after thieves risked lives by stealing lifesaving equipment from fire stations.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is hoping to protect the remaining equipment by marking it with SmartWater, a marking system only visible under UV light.
“Security fences, door entry systems, motion detectors and CCTV are also being installed to protect fire stations in a crime prevention exercise predicted to cost £150,000” explained John Das Gupta, area manager for the Fire and Rescue Service.
This reinforcement comes after thieves stole equipment worth more than £70,000 from fire stations in Albrighton and Newport.
Firefighters were unable to attend emergency 999 calls for a number of hours until the equipment was replaced.
Gary Higgins, director of security services at SmartWater said: “Shropshire is the home of SmartWater and we are proud to be working with Shropshire Fire and Rescue to help protect our fire stations and lifesaving equipment.
“SmartWater maintains a 100 per cent conviction rate when used as evidence in court and has aided the successful conviction of hundreds of criminals. As a result, it is considered to be a powerful deterrent, which will directly benefit Shropshire Fire and Rescue by making their assets significantly less attractive to thieves.”
See full story in the Advertizer
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on