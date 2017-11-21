Tale of girl power coming to Llanfyllin's big screen

The tale of three talented African-American women who worked at NASA will be shown at Llanfyllin Film this Friday.

Hidden Figures is a biographical drama telling the untold story of Katherine Jonson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson who served as the brains behind one of the greatest space operations in history – the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit.

It stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae and is directed by Theodore Melfi.

The screening at the Old New Inn begins at 8pm with doors open from 7.30pm on a first come, first served basis.