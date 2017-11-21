Oswestry's latest cinema project causes concern for councillors

A new cinema for Oswestry has caused concern among town councillors.

The plans to convert the former Salvation Army building on King Street were revealed earlier this year with Trevor Harris, who once ran the town’s Regal Cinema helping as a consultant.

It would screen new films on release with two evening screenings a day plus a Sunday matinee.

But members of the Development and Planning Committee said they are worried about the impact it will have on neighbouring properties through parking and noise.

Councillor Duncan Kerr said: “I don’t want to pour cold water on anyone’s aspirations, but I do have concerns about the location.

“There will be noise, not only from the cinema, but from anyone trying to park because we know people try to park as close to the venue as possible and the houses are very close to the pavement and I wonder if this will impact their quality of life.

“But if the professional in environmental health and licensing are happy then I would be reassured.”

Councillor Peter Cherrington continued: “There is social housing there and elderly people living there.

“We already know there are major traffic issues along that road and parking is only going to clog it up further so I wouldn’t support this and I would be very concerned if it went ahead.”

While Councillor Paul Milner added: “Another cinema for Oswestry would good but we have to take into consideration the residents in that area.”

Members requested planning officers take into consideration the reports of the highways, environmental health, fire and licensing experts.