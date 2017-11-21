Oswestry is "in good hands" with Futures Award youngsters, says councillor

A councillor has praised Oswestry’s young people who are taking part in an extra-curricular scheme.

Teenagers who are on The Marches School’s Futures Award gave a presentation of the project to members of the town council last week to explain how their grant of £5,000 has benefited them.

The Futures Award was launched two years ago and provides youngsters with a chance to develop their professional choices and interests.

Councillor Chris Schofield said: “I think it is sterling work they are doing and with children like that in Oswestry we don’t have anything to worry about for the future.”

Councillor Barry Edwards said he felt there were “good results” but asked if some of the companies involved in the scheme are also making donations as the council has given £5,000 annually since its inception, while Councillor Duncan Kerr added: “I am supportive of what they are doing but if Oswestry’s Business Improvement District (BID) takes off that is the sort of thing maybe they would be willing to invest in.”

Members agreed to make a donation of £5,000 for this year’s scheme.