Oswestry day services to transfer to national charity

Day services for people with learning disabilities in Oswestry will transfer to a national charity.

The management of Cornerpatch, a sewing, knitting and patchwork shop based on the corner of Bailey Street and Albion Hill in Oswestry, and Maesbury Metals, a metal workshop that produces bespoke items and is based on the town’s industrial estate, will be provided by Liveability from December 1.

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet signed off on the transfer when they met on Wednesday following a consultation period.

It will not result in any job losses.

A report by Director of Adult Services, Andy Begley, said: “The award of the contract to Liveability will deliver a viable and sustainable offer for the two-day services which will be advantageous to the local community of Oswestry and more importantly will provide the individuals who access the services with continued opportunities for greater social inclusion, training, employment.”

The transfer will save Shropshire Council almost £150,000 over five years.