Little drummer boy Jack is making a big noise with Porthywaen Silver Band

A young drummer is making a big noise in the brass band world.

Twelve-year-old Jack Arrowsmith is leading percussionist with Porthywaen Band and collecting a host of accolades.

He progressed through the youth and training bands after performing his first concert at the age of five.

And he accompanied the senior band to Ypres in 2014 at the age of seven.

Jack comes from a brass band family with mum Alison a member of the band alongside sisters Becki and Lucy. Dad Darren is also involved, transporting equipment and repairing instruments.

Jack won the Bridgewater Cup in the youth and training bands and accompanied the bands in successes at the Oswestry and Chester youth music festivals.

He was invited to play with the Four Counties Wind Orchestras and also performed with Northop Silver Band in the Grand Shield at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool earlier this year.

His list of achievements grew when the band competed at the Wychavon Festival of Brass and Jack was awarded The Dave Hodgetts Memorial Trophy awarded for the outstanding overall contribution to the performance.

He has also achieved a scholarship with Ellesmere College.

“I really enjoy playing with Porthywaen Band and will continue to practise to keep improving,” he said.

“I would like to thank the band for the amazing tuition, experience and encouragement I have received and, of course, my family for their support and the many hours they commit to the band, and taking me to rehearsals and lessons.

“I owe a great deal to the support and instruction of Adrian Jones, Mike Williams, Simon Fisher, Mark Parry and Dougie Graham.”

Porthywaen Band musical director Dougie Graham said: “We are all so proud of Jack and his successes.

“He works hard and has a huge talent that Porthywaen Band has been pleased to encourage.

“He is a young man going places in the brass band world.”

The band is looking for new players, including a percussionist. Contact psbsecretary@icloud.com