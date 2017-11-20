Two teenagers injured after car overturned on A483 at Llynclys

A collision on the A483 saw two teenagers taken to hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the Llynclys to Pant road at 2.12am to an incident involving a blue Land Rover Discovery.

Four fire engines from Oswestry and Wellington were sent to the scene, along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

West Mercia Police said the car hit the kerb, left the carriageway and ended up on its side in a field, with the roof pressed in.

The passenger and the driver of the Land Rover were both 18-year-old men.

A spokesman said: “One walked up the bank to the road and complained of jaw, neck and shoulder pain, and also had a head injury, and the other complained of chest, neck, back and knee pain, and also with a head injury. He was given pain relief.

“Both were taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.”

Traffic was diverted until the scene was cleared.

Police would like to speak to any witnesses to the incident or who saw the vehicle and the manner in which it was being driven before the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 70S of November 18.