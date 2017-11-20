Oswestry Olympians celebrate another year of sporting achievements

THERE were smiles all round at this year’s Oswestry Olympians Seniors Presentation evening as the club celebrated individual and team performances over the past 12 months.

Ali Lavender swept the board in the women’s road race categories winning the 5k, 10k, half marathon and marathon handicaps. She also won the prestigious Ladies Rosebowl which is for fastest cumulative times over 5k, 10k and half marathon distances.

Charlotte Jones won the Women’s Cross Country award, while Ellen Ashton retained her title as Women’s Fell Race champion.

Peter Butler won the Men’s Rosebowl and marathon handicap, with Steve Roberts receiving the 5k award and Simon Barkley the 10k handicap.

Tim Tansley capped a successful season by claiming the Men’s Cross Country title.

The ever-improving Pete Jones was winner of the Men’s Fell Race series and half marathon handicap, and Oli Blake was the winner of the Multi Sport Performance of the Year.

There was also special recognition to Jacqui Gears, Steve Roberts and Claire Birch for individual achievements and performances this year and Ashling Donohue-Harrison was recognised by the coaching team for her attitude to training and performances to win the Coaches’ Recognition Award.

Ray Pickett and Ian Watkins received special recognition for their contributions to the club.

The awards were presented by club chairman Trevor Searle.

The club was also delighted to have Margaret Morris in attendance at this year’s presentation evening, in tribute to the 10-year anniversary of the passing of her husband, club founder Doug Morris.