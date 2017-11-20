Five more years confirmed for Ellesmere Market Hall

Ellesmere Market Hall will continue to operate for another five years.

Altogether Ellesmere - the company which runs the Market Hall - has signed a new lease which will run up to March 2023.

The Market Hall on Scotland Street plays a key part in Ellesmere's community.

Lincoln McMullan, chairman of Altogether Ellesmere said: “The market hall is the hub of the town, if there was no market hall there would be no market.

“It is definitely well used – it holds a youth club, martial arts classes, dog training, the market, craft shows and events such as weddings and the Christmas Winter Festival activities will be held there on Friday.

“We have extended the lease to 2023 and 2022 is the 100th anniversary of the market so although it is a while off yet we would like to do something special to mark the date.”

Work will be carried out to the side entrance of the hall aimed to provide shelter for anyone wanting to visit.

Lincoln added: “We have applied and permission has been granted to enclose the area of the side entrance as people waiting to use the hall have to wait outside. Getting closer to winter with the bad weather, two doors would mean people can wait in the first entrance instead of standing outside.

“It’s to make it more comfortable for people, for example the youth club starts at 6pm but if children arrive early they can wait in the inside area until the hall is ready.”