Ellesmere man who made threats to kill appears in court

A man alleged to have caused a street in Ellesmere to be evacuated by police has appeared in court.

John Wellings was arrested near his home following reports of incidents of disorder and criminal damage last week.

At a hearing at Telford Magistrates’ Court he pleaded not guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm, criminal damage, affray, and making threats with a blade in a public place.

The 35-year-old is alleged to have been involved in incidents on Tuesday morning last week when Scotland Street was sealed off by police for an hour.

Wellings, of Scotland Street, is due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on December 18.