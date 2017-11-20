Dancing fundraisers at Ellesmere Primary School have a flash of inspiration

Parents of Ellesmere Primary School pupils got a big surprise when they were encouraged to ‘Shut up and Dance’ in aid of Children in Need.

Arriving to pick their children up from the Elson Road school and nursery, the adults were amazed when a ‘flashmob’ suddenly performed a routine to the Walk The Moon hit.

But the parents were soon getting into the swing of things themselves when they realised it was a rehearsed display designed to raise funds for charity.

Assistant headteacher Abi Schwarz said it was a fun and educational project which went perfectly, and parents were only too happy to make donations to the good cause.

“The children were so excited about the flashmob and they were all amazing,” she said.

“We wanted something everyone could do together, working as one team to support Children in Need.

“We also wanted something active and that could be enjoyed by everyone, including parents. It was wonderful to see the looks on their faces!

“Children have learnt the dance during PE sessions and enjoyed it so much they have asked to rehearse more.”

A flashmob is an organised performance designed to appear spontaneous. Older children and year six sports leaders took the lead, and guided the youngest children through the entertaining routine.

Other sponsored fundraising initiatives included the pupils wearing spotty and red clothing, and a cake sale.

Ellesmere Primary joined North West Academies Trust (NWAT) in September 2016 and is currently in the process of a £4.5m Condition Improvement Fund (CIF) bid to reconfigure and redevelop current buildings.

Steve Docking CEO of NWAT, said: “We aim to be one of the highest performing schools in Shropshire and beyond.

“As part of this we are always looking for new ways to inspire children to get active and fulfil our vision of opening their eyes to a wonderful world of possibility.

“Helping Children in Need along the way makes this opportunity truly rewarding for all involved.”