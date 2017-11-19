Shropshire Mind's call for volunteers and trustees

As we head towards the festive season, Shropshire Mind is looking for volunteers to support their work being carried out across the county.

The charity currently has opportunities to volunteer at the Shropshire Mind shop at The Redwoods Centre at Somerby Drive, Shrewsbury, the main drop in centre at Abbey Foregate and the weekly satellite drop ins at Whitchurch, Ludlow, Bridgnorth and Market Drayton.

These opportunities offer a chance for anyone with a few hours to offer, to support Shropshire’s primary mental health charity. Whether it be spending time in the busy shop or taking part in a range of social activities in their welcoming and relaxing drop in centres, Shropshire Mind offers a fulfilling opportunity for anyone with the skills and time available.

Commenting on the importance of recruiting valuable volunteers, Heather Ireland, Business Manager said: “Christmas can be an especially lonely time for many people living with mental ill-health and this coupled with social isolation makes it vital that we are able to offer a warm and welcoming environment for our visitors.

“We rely on the support of our volunteers to be able to continue to provide our much-needed service in Shropshire.”

In addition to volunteers, the charity is also seeking trustees, who are able to offer professional expertise in the areas of mental health, marketing, public relations and general business, alongside a passion for the charitable sector.

Anyone interested in discussing volunteering or becoming a trustee is requested to call Shropshire Mind on 01743 368647.