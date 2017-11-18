Get involved with Oswestry's Tree of Light Appeal

With just a week until the switch-on of this year’s Tree of Light people are being encouraged to get involved.

The Rotary Club of Oswestry runs the annual appeal and offers a light in remembrance of a loved one or to remember a special occasion in return for a small donation.

This year’s switch-on will take place on Saturday, November 25 on the forecourt of Sainsbury’s Oswestry by Professor Dr Peter Starbuck.

A spokesperson for the Rotary Club said: “Christmas is a time to celebrate with loved ones, look back fondly over happy years and to remember those we have loved and lost. For many it can also be a time of sadness, when the loss of a loved one is most keenly felt, a time when we particularly remember those people who we love but, sadly, see no longer.

“But the Tree of Light is not only about remembering those we have lost. It is about celebrating, a time to be glad and grateful for all of the gifts we have received and to remember how good life has been to us. A wedding anniversary, an engagement, a special birthday, a treasured friendship, the birth of a child; all these things we celebrate by making a dedication on the Tree of Light.”

The money raised will be split between Hope House Children’s Hospices, the Midlands Air ambulance, the Cricket Federation for People with Disabilities, the North Shropshire Special Olympics, the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Oswestry Stroke Club and other Rotary good causes.

The switch-on event begins at 4.30pm with carols before the main event at 5pm.

To make a dedication contact Oswestry Rotary Club or visit www.rotaryclubofoswestry.co.uk