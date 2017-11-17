Oswestry woman recognised for long service to hospital trust

A ward manager from Oswestry has been recognised for her long-service.

Karen Thompson, the ward manager of Accident and Emergency at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, was presented with an award for 25-years’ service in a special ceremony recently.

She was one of several members of staff recognised for their dedication to the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

Simon Wright, chief executive, said: “Our Long Service Awards, which recognise staff who have spent between 25 and 40 years working for the NHS, was a wonderful celebration and I thank everyone for their hard work, dedication and commitment.

“Forty years ago, Elvis Presley died, the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital was born and the Princess Royal Hospital was a fertile field, but for some of our staff it was the start of their journey in the NHS.”

“Each and every one of us is proud and committed to this wonderful institution that is our NHS.”