New Oswestry garden project hopes to boost bee population

The Oswestry branch of Shropshire Wildlife Trust has launched a new project aimed at boosting the local bee population.

Flowers for Bees aims to make the town more wildlife-friendly by planting nectar-rich plants and shrubs - and not only will it look good, but it will smell even better.

Sarah Gibson, from the Shropshire Wildlife Trust, said: “Many wild bees are in serious decline because of a massive loss of wildflower habitats. The project involves improving two sites in Oswestry town centre: the sensory garden in Cae Glas Park and the Willow Garden, opposite Oswestry Library.

“We are working with the town council in the park and with Christ Church, owners of the Willow Garden, with support from Kinokulture, who lease the building next to it.

“We will plant a wide range of bee-friendly, bulbs, herbaceous perennials, shrubs and climbers.”

The project has been made possible by a Tesco’s Bags of Help grant after customer voting in the Ellesmere store resulted in Flowers for Bees being awarded £4,000.

On Saturday, November 25, the project will begin by planting crocus, narcissus, tulip and scilla bulbs in the Willow Garden from 10am to 12noon.

Anyone wishing to help will be welcome, whether you want to drop in and plant a handful of bulbs or stay for an hour or two.