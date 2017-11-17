New look planned for Gobowen Scout Hut

An exciting new project is on the cards for Gobowen Scout Group.

The group is embarking on a revamp of the scout hut in the heart of the village to improve the building and its facilities.

Plans have been drawn up to remodel the front entrance to the building, to replace the kitchen and to improve the security lighting.

Group Scout leader, Brenda Cassidy, said: “Gobowen Scout Hut is a fantastic facility for our Scout Group and is used by beavers, cubs, scouts and explorers every week. We also have local groups using the hut for meetings and activities and local people hire it for events and parties.

“Our kitchen flooring and units need replacing and a remodelled front entrance will make a big difference to the building.

“We already do a lot of fundraising to pay the running costs of the Scout Hut and we hope to raise most of the money for these changes to the building from grants. We are looking at all our options.”

The Scout group has organised two community events in the run up to Christmas that are open to all local people.

A Christmas Bingo will be held on Saturday, November 25 with doors open at 6.30pm and a Mince Pie coffee evening with games and stalls on Friday, December 8 at 6.30pm.

Anyone wanting more information about either event can contact Brenda Cassidy on 01691 658016.