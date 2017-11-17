Free parking is coming to Ellesmere this Christmas.

Shropshire Council confirmed the Cross Street, Talbot Street and Spar Bridge car parks will all be free on Friday, November 24, the day of the town’s Winter Festival.

The free parking will begin from 2pm.

Free parking will also be on offer in Shrewsbury, Whitchurch, Wem, Bridgnorth and Ludlow.

Meanwhile, Oswestry Town Council will be asked to consider making its car parks free in the run up to Christmas in a bid to boost trade.

Mark Derham, chairman of Oswestry Chamber of Commerce, is calling on the authority to repeat its previous offer with free parking from 2pm every day from Monday, December 11 to Saturday, December 23.

He said: “It is my impression that the previous seasonal generosity of the town council has been warmly received by the town centre traders; it certainly helps to encourage increased footfall within the town over this crucial trading period.”

The cost of the free parking to the town council is around £8,000.

A decision on the request will be made on Wednesday.