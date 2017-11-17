Festive fever grips Oswestry as hundreds gather for town's Christmas lights switch on

Tis’ the season to be jolly after the Christmas lights switch-on in Oswestry last night.

Families dressed in Christmas jumpers and Santa hats gathered round to watch their children perform on stage with schools and stall holders set up to serve street food and hot chocolate to the crowds.

Mayor of Oswestry, Vince Hunt took to the stage to welcome people to the event before the light switch on.

He said: “It is fantastic, I come to the Christmas switch on every year – years ago when it was held in Red Square.

“I want to thank the people of Oswestry, without the community and schools coming together it wouldn’t be what it is now. It is now the start of Christmas.”

Stall holders greeted the community with hot food and drink.

Julia Little and her daughter Kay Bishop from Carnival Pizza said: “We’ve been so busy on the lead up to Christmas, we have 16 events until Christmas and thats including one all the way in Stratford. We are really enjoying it so far.”

Videos and pictures by Tizer photographer Michael Eden