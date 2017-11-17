Ellesmere man charged after making threats to kill

A man from Ellesmere who made threats to kill has been charged.

John Wellings, aged 35, of Scotland Street, Ellesmere, has been charged with assault on a person causing actual bodily harm, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000, affray, and threatening a person with a blade pointed article in a public place.

He was arrested following a report of disorder on Scotland Street on Tuesday and will appear at Telford Magistrates Court this morning.