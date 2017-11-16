Tennis club hopes to breathe new life into Oswestry building

Plans to breathe new life into an Oswestry garage have received the backing of town councillors.

Oswestry Team Tennis hopes to redevelop the building at the rear of the tennis courts in Cae Glas Park to create a clubhouse.

The club, which is led by Clive Knight, has previously worked with the council to resurface the tennis courts.

A report ahead of last night’s Amenities Committee said: “The club has no social hub and use Oswestry Cricket Club as a base to provide hospitality to members and visiting teams.”

Members were also told Oswestry Team Tennis was the only club in Shropshire without a clubhouse facility, which is it was investigating the rebuild of the site.

Mr Knight had previously told the Cae Glas Park Management Group the redevelopment would be “an opportunity for the site to be enhanced, to resolve the problem of the garage roof and to create a legacy.”

Councillor Chris Schofield said: “I am more than happy for them to have the building.” Members voted in favour of the project.