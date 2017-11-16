Last chance to see exhibition by talented Oswestry artists

There are just days left to see this month’s display at the Oswestry Visitor and Exhibition Centre.

November has seen the incredible woolen tapestries by Ros Hornbuckle, plus some beautiful jewellery pieces by Graham Mitchell take centre-stage at the venue on Church Terrace.

Both are Oswestry-based.

Karen Pringle, from the centre, said: “Ros explores textures and colours in an emotional response to landscapes, rocks, birds and water, while Graham creates sculptural jewellery in local and exotic woods and semi precious stones.”

But if you want to see them you’ll have to be quick as the exhibition finishes next week.