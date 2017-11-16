Funds to buy new camping gear for Ellesmere Scouts

Ellesmere scouts have received a cheque of £250 to boost their outside activities.

Louise Schafer, Cub Leader said: “The money was from the annual flower show held in Ellesmere. The donations aren’t specifically for the scouts but we were very pleased with the £250 that was donated.

“We will be using the money to buy some new camping equipment for the scouts so they can enjoy going out and camping.”

The scouts recently attended the Remembrance Sunday Parade and will be mountain walking soon with Borders Mountaineering Group.

Scouts has been an on-going group in Ellesmere for more than 90 years and they have a copy of the original registration form for a Scout Group in Ellesmere on their website, dated back to 1922.

The group is for young people aged 10-14. If you know of anyone who may be interested in joining the scouts they meet on a Thursday evening at Ellesmere Primary School from 7pm through to 8:30pm.

They enjoy various activities each week, take part in community events and they work towards different badges.