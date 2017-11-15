RJAH League of Friends make a splash with new pool hoist

A new piece of equipment to allow disabled people to get in the Hydrotherapy Pool at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) has been purchased by the hospital’s League of Friends.

Hospital patients, as well as members of Oswestry Disabled Swimming Club, are celebrating after the new manually operated pool hoist was installed last week.

The £15,000 purchase was made after the old electric hoist, which was about 13 years old, suffered moisture damage and because of this it was decided the new hoist would be manually operated.

Staff and Oswestry Disabled Swimming Club volunteers will operate the hoist using a winding handle.

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director of the League of Friends, said they were delighted to fund the hoist.

“We know how important use of the swimming pool is for RJAH patients and the Disabled Swimming Club, which is why when we’d heard about the damage to the previous hoist, we were keen to avoid this problem again which is why we decided to go for a manual hoist,” she said.

Josie Williams, mother of 35-year-old James Leonard who was the first person to use the hoist, said: “James suffered an acquired brain injury almost seven years ago, and his sessions in the pool make up part of his physiotherapy.

“James loves his time in the pool, it makes a real difference to him and without this hoist he would be unable to use the pool, so of course we’re thrilled the League of Friends have funded this invaluable piece of kit.”

Lorraine Lewis, Service Manager for Therapies said she was thrilled when the League of Friends agreed to purchase the hoist. The good news came after the old one had been out of order for some time, seriously impacting on users of the pool.

“This is great news; the hoist enables our spinal injuries patients to have full use of the pool again as it provides a crucial part of their rehabilitation programme,” said Lorraine.

Oswestry Disabled Swimming Club hold their sessions every Tuesday afternoon at the Hydrotherapy Pool at RJAH.

Gill Cripps, chairman of Oswestry Disabled Swimming Club, said: “On behalf of everyone involved with the club I’d like to say a big thank you to the League of Friends for funding this important piece of equipment.

“This hoist will play a big part in helping members of the club, as well as RJAH patients. It will not only aid recovery but it’s actually providing members with some much needed social time, as well as freedom of movement.”

The League of Friends to RJAH is currently recruiting more volunteers to join their award winning team.

If you have some spare time to help at RJAH, please contact Charity Director Victoria Sugden on 01691 404401/404527, email league.friends@rjah.nhs.uk or call into Location 20 at the hospital.