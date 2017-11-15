Oswestry's mayor reveals he is not in favour of energy park

Oswestry’s mayor has revealed he does not support a proposed energy park on the outskirts of the town.

Councillor Vince Hunt spoke against the plans for a 2,500 solar farm and energy storage unit on land at Rhydycroesau during a Shropshire Council meeting today.

Members of the North Shropshire Planning Committee had been asked to approved the creation of a temporary access to the Cefn Y Maes site by applicant Engena Limited also known as Cefn Y Maes Community Renewable Energy Park Limited.

However, despite his reservations about the energy park, Cllr Hunt, who is vice chairman of the group, did propose the vote to grant permission.

He continued: “I don’t support the energy park but that is not in front of us.

“I hope Shropshire Council will be making representations and I know how I think they should go.”

The energy park itself will be decided by Powys County Council because of its position over the Welsh border.

However, it will be accessed via a farm track which lies in Shropshire.

Members were told of two routes which will be used, one through Oswestry town centre and the other, for heavy goods vehicles, which will bypass the town.

Cllr Hunt said: “As Mayor of Oswestry I don’t want Oswestry inundated with lorries and how do you [planning officers] plan on implementing that because self-employed lorry drivers may choose to come through the town centre of Oswestry?”

Councillor Paul Milner agreed, adding: “I do share those concerns, it will be similar to the issues when they were building the reservoir and lorries were going up and down Broomhall Lane.

“This is a bad road for those vehicles.”

Case officer Kelvin Hall said the only HGVs would transport the energy storage unit and the track will be two-kilometres long with a condition has been made that it must be returned to its original state no more than nine months after the energy park is completed.

The park itself has attracted numerous objections from members of the public who say it will damage tourism and increase traffic.