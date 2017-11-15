Former Oswestry bakery to become restaurant and shops

A former bakery in Oswestry could soon reopen as a restaurant.

Dorset-based building contractors Jordan and Faber Ltd are seeking two planning permissions – one to turn the vacant Greggs shop on Church Street into an eatery with four shop units.

However, the other omits the restaurant and has five shop units.

In both they hope to convert turn the upstairs floor of the Grade Two listed building into apartments.

A major part of the application calls for the removal of part of the first floor to open up the alleyway which runs alongside the building from Church Street to English Walls.

Jason Richards, from the agents 2C Design Consultants, says: “The aim of removing the over sailing first floor structure is to remove the uninviting undercroft ‘dark tunnel’, which is known locally as a haunt for vagrants, which can deter the public from using the passageway.

“As this is an existing modern addition to the building, the alterations do not affect any historic material and we feel the overall look will be a pleasant aspect in-keeping with a future café or restaurant, and draw local custom to the property.”

Details of the restaurant and how many jobs the redevelopment would create have not been revealed, however the apartments would include one one-bedroom and two two-bedroom homes.

The shop was closed in 2014 when Greggs moved to the neighbouring building.

A decision from Shropshire Council on both applications is expected by December 21.