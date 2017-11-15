Ellesmere man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill

A 35-year-old man from Ellesmere was arrested last night on suspicion of making threats to kill, criminal damage and a public order offence.

Police were called to a property on Scotland Street in Ellesmere at around 11.20pm following reports of disorder and criminal damage.

Officers attended, and the property was evacuated for around two hours while the incident, which is not thought to be terrorism-related, was ongoing.

The man remains in police custody at this time and the investigation continues today.