Developer hits out at Park Hall homes objectors

A developer behind 27 homes in Park Hall has hit out at those who objected to the scheme.

Andrew Jones, of Chartland Homes, said some of the comments made in relation to the houses off Artillery Road, were “unwarranted, unreasonable and factually incorrect”.

He also said some were “unnecessarily personal”.

“We do have support. We have spoken to those who are not against it – please don’t be persuaded by those who shout the loudest,” Mr Jones asked the North Shropshire Planning Committee, who voted in favour of the reserved matters after outline planning permission had been granted in August 2014.

Resident and objector Richard Manford said there were strong concerns surrounding traffic safety particularly on Burma Road which he said is used by visitors to Park Hall Countryside Experience and The Venue, plus employees at BT and the Orthopaedic Hospital, and those using it as an alternative to the bypass.

He also said the appearance of the homes is out of keeping with those in Park Crescent which were created as part of Park Hall Camp, and questioned the number of homes being more than the suggested figure for the site, which he believes is 23 but planning officers say is 20.

Mr Manford continued: “Without the camp the whole area may still be farmland.

“I would urge the committee to vote against this and any other that doesn’t comply with SAMDev because what is the point in having one if it doesn’t protect our beautiful county from over-development.”

Members of the planning committee called for conditions to be put in place to ensure safety improvements are made to the roads before the homes are inhabited.

Vice chairman, Councillor Vince Hunt, said: “I am completely sympathetic to the residents but as [planning] officers have said we are not here to determine if it is the right place to build but to to determine what is in front of us here is right.

“I’m not happy about it but I do support the officers recommendation.”