Two arrests made in connection with supermarket theft in Oswestry

Two people have been seized in connection with a supermarket theft.

West Mercia Police has today (Tuesday, November 14) arrested two people in connection with a theft in Aldi in Oswald Road, Oswestry, on October 27.

Two people, a man in his 30s and a man in his 40s, have been arrested on suspicion of theft and remain in police custody at this time.

The incident on October 27 went viral on social media when a ladies purse was stolen.