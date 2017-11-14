Proud Ellesmere student gains entry to the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama

A STUDENT who attends Ellesmere College has been offered a major music honour.

Jakob Fradley auditioned and gained entry into the Royal Welsh College of Music, Junior Conservatoire, specialising in soprano saxophone.

Jakob, 14, from Market Drayton, began learning the saxophone at junior school and comes from a long-standing musical family with both brothers, George and Harry, already studying music at university.

“I’m really looking forward to my time at the Conservatoire and will enjoy the opportunity to develop my ability as a soloist,” he said.

The advanced course is geared to those aged eight to 18 who show outstanding musical ability, commitment and potential. It is the perfect preparation for those who wish to study music at a conservatoire or university, as well as for those who want to fully develop their musical potential.

Director of Music, Tony Coupe said: “Jakob is an excellent student with great musical talent. Since starting at the college I have watched his commitment and skills develop.

“The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama will provide him with a range of experiences designed to stretch and develop young musicians. I look forward to sharing more of Jakob’s success with the Ellesmere College community as this year progresses.”