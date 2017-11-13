Repeat event after fireworks mishap at The Venue Park Hall

A fireworks display at Park Hall has been rearranged after technical issues saw last weekend’s event cut short.

Around 500 visitors to The Venue were left disappointed after its inaugural display on Sunday was stopped and cancelled after only a minute when the fireworks company suffered an issue with its electronics.

However, organisers have now arranged another date – Saturday, November 25 – when The New Saints, who play at the stadium, will face Carmathen Town in a Welsh Premier League clash.

Matt Lee, The Venue facilities manager, told the Advertizer: “We apologise to all the customers and are offering free tickets to the fireworks and match.”

Mr Lee said the ‘Fireworks Take Two’ display will still use the same fireworks company which wants to prove it can put on a good show for visitors.

The match kicks off at 2.30pm with the fireworks at 6pm, and entry to both will be free.