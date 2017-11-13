Praise for Millie Jones-Perrott as schoolgirl becomes one of the youngest to represent her county's hockey team

A talented young hockey player from Packwood Haugh in Ruyton XI Towns has become one of the youngest ever to represent her county.

Millie Jones-Perrott has played in Packwood’s Under-11 hockey squad since she was only eight years old and last year, aged just nine, she attended the Shropshire Hockey Junior Development Centre.

She is the youngest Packwood player ever to have been offered this opportunity.

At the start of the current hockey season, Millie was delighted to be named ‘Player of the Tournament’ out of no fewer than 120 girls competing at the Malvern College Under-11 Hockey Festival.

And now, still aged only 10, she has been selected for the Shropshire Under-13 hockey squad, making her one of the youngest ever to have represented her county. At school, she has been elevated to Packwood’s second VII hockey team, more than holding her own against her 13-year-old teammates.

Head of PE at Packwood and school hockey coach, Kate Parry, said: “Millie is a very talented hockey player with aspirations to one day play for England and Team GB.

“All the coaching staff at Packwood are delighted with her successes and are excited to see if she can realise her dreams. Hard work still lies ahead but Millie has a steely determination and a hunger to learn.”