Irn-Bru semi-final spot delights Ruscoe as TNS hold spot-kick nerve

The New Saints boss Scott Ruscoe is crossing his fingers for a home semi-final after his side squeezed through on penalties in the Irn-Bru Cup against Queen of the South.

TNS go into today’s draw looking for a fourth consecutive home draw in this season’s competition after Paul Harrison scored and then saved the decisive spot-kicks.

And while it was a second shoot-out in three rounds, Ruscoe believes reaching a second consecutive semi-final is all that matters.

“I did enough travelling up to Scotland last season so no, I want a home draw,” said a delighted Ruscoe. “It will be down to the luck of the draw or whatever.

“Fingers crossed for a good draw but it’ll be tough with Dumbarton, St Mirren and Crusaders.”

The boss added: “It was a great game for the neutral – end-to-end with good quality.

“It was a thoroughly entertaining game though not so much for myself because if we have too many of these shoot-outs, I can’t see me lasting.”

Ruscoe had special words for his defensive stars, leading with Harrison who took, and scored, the first sudden death kick and then saved the next one to send them through.

He added: “Paul is brilliant – stepping up there to take penalty number six.

“When it came around, the lads were asking who was taking it and I said ‘he’s up there’. He does it in training and he’s such a class act.”

