Future Fit consultation may be just days away

A public consultation on the future of emergency health care across Shropshire may be just days away.

Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is expected to sign off the business case for Future Fit when they meet on Wednesday for an extraordinary meeting.

The recommendation from the CCG would see the county’s main emergency centre based at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with planned care being centred at the Princess Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in Telford.

A timeline submitted as part of the business case confirms a public consultation period would run for 14 weeks from this month with a final decision being made in Autumn 2018.