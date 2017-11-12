Whitchurch war memorial receives Grade Two listed status

Whitchurch’s war memorials has today received Grade Two listed status.

The feature on Station Road was built 100 years ago and has been recognised on the advice of Historic England as the UK commemorates the First World War.

Although the majority of First World War memorials were not constructed until after the end of the war, memorials began to be erected prior to this as a way to provide the community with focus for their grief.

Some of these were by individuals to commemorate family members, others by local communities to honour the sacrifices being made or to specific events and places related to the war effort.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, commented: “These memorials were an important indicator of how society was feeling and reacting as the war progressed and as the loss of life increased to unprecedented levels.

“They were not just a focal point for people’s grief but also seen as a symbol to those still fighting.”

The listed status has been given by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, with Lord Ashton of Hyde, First World War Minister adding: “As we enter the final year of our First World War centenary commemorations, we want to ensure the bravery and sacrifice of those who served are never forgotten.

“Local war memorials are a poignant reminder of how the war affected our communities and of those who never came home. I encourage everyone to visit their local memorial and​ ​to learn more about their connection to this pivotal point in our history.”