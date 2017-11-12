Organisers hope Oswestry Games will return in 2018

Organisers are hopeful the popular Oswestry Games will return next year.

A request for the use of Cae Glas Park will go before town councillors on Wednesday night with the date for the 2018 event set as Sunday, September 23.

This year’s sporting day saw Team GB judo player Kelly Edwards as the guest of honour.

A round-up of the 2017 event from organiser Clive Knight and Hazel Davis says this year’s event made a small loss through a reduction in sponsorship, but added: “The evaluation and feedback for the day has been very positive and is still ongoing.

“We would therefore request that Oswestry Community Games on behald of all the clubs and organisations, can again access the park and its facilities free of charge to deliver next year’s Games.”

The Oswestry Games was launched in 2012 and offers local sporting groups a chance to demonstrate what they offer and how people can get involved.