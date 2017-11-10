Youths damage Llanymynech Village Hall

Youths have caused £200 of damage to a village hall roof.

Police are investigating after tiles were removed from the building in Llanymynech at the end of October.

A spokesperson for Oswestry Police said the damage was caused after youths climbed onto the roof of the building.

Shropshire councillor for Llanymynech, Matt Lee, described the vandalism as “frustrating”.

He continued: “We have done things in the area before, the parish council does as much as they can for the youth with creating the skate park, the Llanymynech Juniors Football Club tries to play a big part in the lives of girls and boys, and we are doing as much as we can.

“But by the sounds of it it’s just one or two who give a bad reputation for the rest.”

Cllr Lee also said the incident demonstrates why it is important for those organising youth activities to make use of the £3,000 funding pot available through St Oswald’s and Llanymynech Local Joint Committee.

Groups can apply for up to £500 before Monday by contacting Corrie Davies, Shropshire Council’s community enablement officer on 01743 250 307, 07990085198 or email on corrie.davies@shropshire.gov.uk

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111 quoting incident reference number 601S of October 30, 2017.