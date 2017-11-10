Hit and run motorist knocked 10-year-old boy off his bike in Ellesmere

Officers are investigating after a car failed to stop after colliding with a child.

The incident happened between 4.35pm and 4.50pm yesterday on Brownlow Road and involved a saloon style car and the 10-year-old who was on a bike.

The boy sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening or changing.

Police Constable Tom Symonds, of West Mercia Police, said they are appealing for people to come forward who may have witnessed the incident.

He added: “We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“In particular, we are appealing for information about the vehicle that did not stop, unfortunately at this time we have no vehicle type, make or model.

“Anyone who has any information is urged to contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting 594s of November 9, 2017.”

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org