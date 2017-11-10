Volunteers wanted at Baschurch smallholding to work with adults with learning disabilities

A farm in Shropshire is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to help adults with learning disabilities during the busy festive season.

Greenacres Farm at Walford Health in Baschurch is looking for volunteers to join their small but dynamic team in supporting adults with learning disabilities.

Mihaela Richards, the manager of the farm, said: “Our volunteer positions are a great opportunity for those who would like to support adults with learning disabilities in a farm setting, to gain skills and knowledge in agriculture and horticulture.

“The festive season is a real busy time of year for us at Greenacres, so if you’re interested please give us a call or drop in to see us for more information.

“No experience is necessary but we do ask that you are enthusiastic, passionate and committed to supporting vulnerable people to achieve their full potential,” Mihaela added.

The 16-acre smallholding is run by Shropshire Council’s Adult Services and supports around 30 adults.

Activities on the farm include managing poultry units, tending to the plants, as well as growing soft fruit and vegetables and Christmas trees.

All produce is either sold fresh, or turned into jams, pickles and chutneys, making them ideal gifts for special occasions.

Councillor Lee Chapman, cabinet member for Adult Services at Shropshire Council commented: “We are very proud in Shropshire that we have a very active volunteering community.

“It offers the chance to make a difference to the people around them or to give something back to their community.

“It doesn’t matter how much time you can spare, we would love to hear from any budding volunteers.”

For further information about the voluntary opportunity and to find out more about Greenacres and the work they do call 01939 291109 or email at mihaela.richardson@shropshire.gov.uk