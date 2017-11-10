Oswestry volunteer selected as finalist for national Dementia Friendly Awards

An Oswestry volunteer has been named a finalist in the Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Friendly Awards 2017.

Val Brown is one of three who are in the running for the Uniting Against Dementia - Outstanding Contribution 2017 award which recognises an individual, team or organisation for their outstanding contribution to improving the lives of those affected by dementia.

Val is an ex-carer who has been involved with Alzheimer’s Society for the last 28 years and has become a committed fundraiser organising a memory walk in 2016 which raised £2,000.

The 79-year-old said: “I was astounded to be shortlisted as a finalist and it hasn’t quite set in yet: I volunteer because I enjoy the work that I do. With my experience and training over the years I have seen many changes in the way dementia is perceived by the wider public. I try to make a difference in caring for people with dementia and their carers who I come into contact with by helping in any way that’s possible.

“I continue to raise funds with the help of my family, friends and Alzheimer’s Society colleagues so that we can find a cure for a world without dementia.”

As part of her role Val wants people to have a better understanding of dementia and to remove the stigma associated with it and she has recruited other volunteers as well.

Dianne Beaumont, services manager for Alzheimer’s Society in Shropshire said: “I am delighted that Val from Oswestry has been selected and this is evidence of the brilliant dementia friendly work going on in Shropshire.

“The number of nominations we received this year was truly phenomenal; our judging panel have worked hard to whittle it down to our finalists’ inspirational and exceptional stories.

“If you haven’t been shortlisted this year please do not be disheartened, we love to hear about the amazing work people are doing to unite with us in our fight against dementia.

“Good luck to everyone that has been shortlisted!”

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremonies taking place in London on November 29 where Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador Angela Rippon CBE will conduct the ceremony.