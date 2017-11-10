Oswestry surveyor receives top qualification

A surveyor for Oswestry-based Roger Parry and Partners has recieved a top qualification from the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors.

Rosina Bloor has this week qualified as a chartered surveyor, joining the professional qualification in land, property, construction and infrastructure.

By acheiving the qualification, Rosina can now use the designation MRICS after her name, an internationally recognised and respected mark of excellence and integrity.

Rosina joins over 125,000 qualified and trainee professionals worldwide who have attained RICS status. A RICS professional qualification demonstrates that surveyor works to the highest standard of excellence and integrity.

Richard Corbett, partner in the Roger Parry and Partners’ Oswestry office said, “I am so proud of Rosina and her achievement.

“She is such an integral part of our team and we look forward to her going from strength to strength within Roger Parry and Partners.”

Rosina has worked with Roger Parry and Partners since she qualified from Harper Adams University in 2015 with a degree in Rural Enterprise and Land Management.

In her spare time she remains an active part of the rural community, helping out on the new robot milking system on the family farm in Market Drayton, playing the piano and attending Young Farmers events.