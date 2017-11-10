Community gearing up for Oswestry festive feast

A community group is gearing up for its annual Christmas get-together.

For the last four years CHALK CIC, based on Leg Street has hosted a Christmas Open House in which people are invited to come along on December 25 and share in a community meal and enjoy some festivities together.

In preparation for this year’s event organisers are seeking new or unwanted items which would make suitable Christmas gifts for children and adults.

They are also collecting items for homeless people such as tents, sleeping bags and warm winter clothes like coats, hats and gloves.

Gemma Cassin, from CHALK, said: “We never really know how it’s going to go but Open House does grow ever year and we also need gifts and items for people who do want to stay at home, so we are working with the community and businesses to get everything we need for those who don’t want to spend Christmas alone, suffer with poverty or who want to socialise with others on Christmas Day.”

As part of the preparations members of CHALK will be at Gobowen Pavilion on Saturday from 9am to noon to receive donations, while drop-off points are at Costa, Lawrence’s and Hayes Travel in Oswestry, Whittington Primary School and St John’s Church in Whittington, Seventh Heaven in Chirk, and Flex Appeal gym and Nails by Sheila in Ellesmere.

Meanwhile, registration is open for those who wish to attend Open House or who would like to volunteer on the day which takes place at The Centre on Oak Street from 10am to 2pm.

To do so pop into CHALK on Leg Street, call 01691 655895 or visit www.chalkcic.co.uk