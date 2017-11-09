Former Post Office to become Whittington apartments

A former village Post Office is set to have a new lease of life after plans to convert it were approved.

Mr and Mrs Reshim Bhagria will create one one-bedroom and one two-bedroom apartments in the building which is on Station Road in Whittington.

It previously served as the Post Office with living accommodation above, but has been closed since the Post Office moved.

A statement by agent Paul Jones, of PJ Inc, said: “As there is clearly a lack of need for retail premises in that particular area, as evidenced by the unsuccessful marketing, it is proposed that a change of use to residential, in a predominantly residential area, could be the best means of safeguarding the future of the building that is an imposing feature within a varied streetscene.”

Planning officer Janet Davies said: “While the loss of a community facility is regrettable, in this case it is considered that the loss of the existing commercial premises might be considered to have been offset by the expanded store and relocated post office.

“On balance the proposed change of use of the shop unit to residential accommodation alongside the existing residential accommodation, and within the settlement boundary as identified within SAMDev, is deemed to be acceptable in principal.”