Evacuation in Oswestry town centre following reports of concern for individual

A town centre street in Oswestry was closed off this afternoon following reports of safety of an individual.

Police cars raced to Cross Street at around 3.30pm and evacuated people from the Poundland store.

They have since been allowed back into the building, however the entrance onto English Walls has been closed.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service is currently in attendance to reports of concern for the safety of a person on Cross Street.”

Jamie Arrowsmith, of West Midlands Ambulance Service, confirmed the Midlands Air Ambulance from RAF Cosford was at the scene along with an ambulance.

More to follow.