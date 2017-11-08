Wilsons barman takes place in World Cocktail Competition

An Oswestry barman has competed in a cocktail flair competition which sees challengers from all over the world take part.

Rob Wolstenholme, manager at Wilsons in the Wynnstay Hotel, competed in the World Open Flair Cocktail competition at The Roadhouse in Covent Garden, London.

The mixologist was ranked the second best UK competitor in the competition, and came 18th out of 24 overall.

“There were 14 different countries competing, and it really brings all the nationalities together,” said Rob.

Roadhouse has run its annual competition for the past 20 years. Bartenders are challenged to make two cocktails in five minutes, showing off their flair and skill as they perform for the judges and make the drinks.

“The judges look for four things – originality, creativity, elegance and choreography. They’re looking for moves that are slick and precise, and are entertaining to an audience,” continued Rob.

The bartender has been in the cocktail business for 16 years, after starting off in restaurant chain TGI Fridays before his skills landed him in Wilsons, in Oswestry.

“I’ve been practising for this competition since September, and I even took a week off before the big day to perfect the routine. My kids weren’t impressed,” said Rob.

“I used to have signature moves but you have to move on and incorporate multiple objects in the performance so the moves change over time. But it’s a great competition and I really enjoyed being a part of it.”

Rob is yet to find out whether he has won a spot in the Grand Final of the competition.