Time running out on youth funding applications for St Oswald and Llanymynech

There are only a few days left to apply for youth funding for the St Oswald and Llanymynech area.

The Local Joint Committee (LJC) area has been allocated £3,000 to support youth activity for those aged 10 to 19 and up to 24 for those with additional needs during 2017/18 and is now asking to hear from local providers, voluntary organisations, youth clubs or social enterprises, who provide youth activities or who are looking to develop sustainable local activity and would like to apply for a grant of up to £500.

But the deadline is Monday.

Shropshire councillor, Portfolio Holder for Communities and chairman of the LJC, Joyce Barrow, said: “As some of you may be aware, Shropshire Council is no longer delivering youth provision directly but instead has allocated funds through the Local Joint Committee, to support youth activities that deliver local outcomes.

“We hope local providers will see this as an opportunity to support existing activities as well as develop new and exciting opportunities for young people locally.”

The St Oswald and Llanymynech LJC covers the parish areas of Oswestry Rural, plus Llanyblodwel and Llanymynech and Pant.

For more information or advice about how to apply for funding please contact Corrie Davies, Shropshire Council’s Community Enablement Officer, on 01743 250 07 or 07990085198 or via email on corrie.davies@shropshire.gov.uk