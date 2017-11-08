Oswestry to host cultural workshop

A workshop on culture will take place in Oswestry later this month.

Shropshire Council is inviting representatives from across the cultural sector to help develop a new cultural strategy for the county at the event at Qube on Wednesday, November 29.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture and leisure, said the strategy aims to provide the vision and ambition to support and strengthen Shropshire’s cultural sector, and to direct new investment into cultural opportunities – including museums, the countryside, libraries, events and activities and much more.

He continued: “With Shropshire’s rich cultural history we have a key opportunity to develop a strong and attractive cultural offer to attract visitors to the county, and more importantly, enhance the opportunities available to county residents.

“The key aims of the cultural strategy have been developed to enable us to do just that. They are to drive economic prosperity, strengthen local communities, to promote health and well-being and to support lifelong learning.

“We look forward to hearing your thoughts and feedback on the development of a new cultural strategy for Shropshire.”

The event on November 29, which runs from 2pm to 4pm will go hand-in-hand with the public consultation which is available via https://new.shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/ and will end on Friday, January 5, 2018.

To sign up to the workshop visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/copy-of-shropshire-cultural-strategy-stakeholder-workshop-north-tickets-39548604942?utm_term=eventurl_text